The house is located in Hayton Wood View in the village of Aberford, east Leeds.

On the ground floor, the house has an open plan kitchen, diner living area, guest bathroom, as well as a useful study that has potential to be converted into a sixth bedroom.

Upstairs are five double bedrooms, one with en-suite, and the spacious family bathroom.

Outside, the garden is a very large sized which has been sectioned into different areas.

A decked area is the perfect place for entertaining with steps leading down into the lawned area. A summerhouse with power and lighting is also included in the sale.

It is on the market for £450,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

1. Kitchen On the ground floor is an open plan family room which includes the kitchen and dining room. Benefit from original solid wood flooring, the open plan space is perfect for family living.

2. Living room Through the dining room is a separate living room (not pictured) with a central grand fireplace with granite hearth and plenty of space to relax.

3. Study An additional room on the ground floor is currently being used as a chic study.

4. Guest W.C This floor also benefits from a guest W.C.