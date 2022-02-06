Take a look inside this property on the market in Belle Isle.

Located in Orion View in Belle Isle, the detached three-bedroom home offers more than meets the eye.

Inside this impressive home is an incredible kitchen/diner which has been renovated to a really high standard.

The spacious room is the heart of the home with cotemporary wooden kitchen units, room for a large family dining table and lots of light due to the doors to the conservatory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From the hallway enter into the spacious living room. It benefits from a large bay window flooding the room with natural light.

Also on the first floor is the conservatory and the lounge, with feature fireplace and wood burner, while upstairs are three bedrooms and the family bathroom.

It is on the market for £250,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

It also has an exposed brick chimney and solid wood flooring.

Double doors lead into the impressive kitchen/diner. The large room is very contemporary yet still retains a warmth due to the soft furnishings and use of foliage.

The modern kitchen has contemporary wooden units and plenty of worktop space to cook.

There's plenty of room for a large dining table, making it perfect for hosting family and friends.

The house also benefits from a conservatory, perfect for the summer months and with a wonderful view of the garden.

Upstairs are three bedrooms. The master is a large room complete with bay window and built in wardrobe space and shelving.

The family bathroom is compact but modern.

There is another good sized double bedroom as well as a smaller single bedroom.

To the rear is a good sized garden which can be easily maintained. The shrubbery adds an extra layer of privacy.