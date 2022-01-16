The house is located on Stonecliffe Bank in New Farnley.
It is close to the nearby Ryecroft Academy school as well as within walking distance to the greenery at Farnley Hall Park.
On the ground floor is a spacious living room perfect for the family to sit back and relax in. There is also a good-sized dining room and kitchen.
Upstairs are two spacious double bedrooms, as well as small single room currently used as a child's room, and the family bathroom.
It is on the market for £135,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...
