The house is located on Stonecliffe Bank in New Farnley.

It is close to the nearby Ryecroft Academy school as well as within walking distance to the greenery at Farnley Hall Park.

On the ground floor is a spacious living room perfect for the family to sit back and relax in. There is also a good-sized dining room and kitchen.

Upstairs are two spacious double bedrooms, as well as small single room currently used as a child's room, and the family bathroom.

It is on the market for £135,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

1. Living room The living room is a spacious room with plenty of space for a large sofa.

2. Dining room The dining room is another good sized room. The current owners have utilised the space to include a family dining table, as well as additional television and space for the children's toys.

3. Kitchen The kitchen is another large space with plenty of room and workspace. There is also a breakfast bar at the rear of the room.

4. Master bedroom The master bedroom is another great sized room with plenty of space for a large bed and dresser.