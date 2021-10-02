Take a look inside this charming cottage on the market in Aberford

The two-bedroom terrace house is located in the Aberford, a quiet village to the east of the city.

It has great transport links into the city centre with easy access to the A1 and M1 but its semi-rural location means villagers can escape the hustle and bustle.

Aberford also offers plenty of history, as it is considered a place of special architectural and historic interest.

Enter into the living area, into the cosy light filled living room. The inviting room benefits from a cast iron log burning stove.

This cottage is located on Field Lane, in the heart of the village.

Decorated with a modern interior, the home is warm and inviting, and also benefits from cottage-style features such as a wood burning stove, featuring fireplaces and traditional ceiling beams.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £180,000 to £190,000.

Take a look inside...

Through the room is access to the kitchen and also the staircase rising to first floor accommodation.

The compact but well formed kitchen has a range of fitted wall and base units with complimentary work surfaces over. The units are painted in a soft pale green and complimented by the wooden surfaces.

In the kitchen is a four ring gas hob and electric oven, plumbing for an automatic washing machine, integrated fridge freezer, Belfast style sink with mixer tap, PVCu double glazed window to rear elevation.

The master bedroom is a good-sized rwith ceiling beam, dado rail, original feature fireplace and wardrobe.

The second bedroom, currently a child's room, also benefits from a ceiling beam, as well as gas central heating radiator and door leading to en-suite shower room.

The en-suite shower room with low flush WC, wall mounted hand wash basin, step-in shower and part wood panelled walls.

Another angle of the bathroom.

Outside there is a wooden storage shed and parking space allocated at the end of the row of terraces.