Located in Lakeside Terrace in Rawdon, the cottage benefits from being in a popular area with plenty of amenities and transport links.

The current owners have upgraded the kitchen and the bathroom to a high standard and in keeping with the age and character of the property.

As well as the newly fitted kitchen/diner there is also a spacious lounge, complete with log burner, while upstairs are the two double bedrooms and the bathroom.

A surprising addition is the beautiful sun veranda at the back of the property. Covered in plants, it is the perfect place to sit and relax in those summer months.

The garden has also been very well maintained and is bright and colourful with an array of plants brightening up the space.

On the market with Purple Bricks for £250,000, the estate agent said: "The property is ideally located in a row of terrace properties that very rarely come to market". Take a look inside...

1. Lounge The lounge is to the front of the property and benefits from a log burner. Photo Sales

2. Lounge The current owners have created a warm cosy space with pops of colour alongside neutral tones. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The result is a bright and inviting room with plenty of work space and room for a family dining table. Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The kitchen/diner has been recently renovated. Photo Sales