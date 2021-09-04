Leeds house for sale: Three-bedroom family home in Horsforth offers more than meets the eye

Located in Victoria Crescent, this three-bedroom home not only benefits from being in Leeds' most sought after location, but is also within walking distance to the new Kirkstall Forge Railway Station.

The semi-detached house was built in the 1930's so offers plenty of period charm.

However, the current owners have also carefully extended the property, creating a stunning high-spec open plan living space, with bi-folding doors leading out into the garden.

Estate agents Manning Stainton said: "Having undergone an extensive programme of renovation and presented to an exceptional standard, this superb family home is well worth of an internal inspection to fully appreciate."

It is on the market with a guide price of £450,000. Take a look inside...

1. Hallway Enter into the good size hallway with ceramic tiled floor, useful under stair recess and stripped stair case to the first floor. Photo Sales

2. Living room The bright blue living room is a fun, inviting space for the family to relax. It benefits from a bay window, cast iron wood burning stove recessed into the chimney breast with slate hearth and a cast iron roll top radiator. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The rear extension is one of the highlights of the property. The open plan kitchen has a beautiful range of matt and high gloss base & wall units, concrete effect work surfaces, integrated fridge/freezer, built in double oven and five ring gas hob, integrated microwave and dishwasher. It also benefits from a large built in wine cooler. Photo Sales

4. Utility room Leading off the kitchen is the utility room. Photo Sales