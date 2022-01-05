The three-bedroom property is located in Ash Hill Drive, Shadwell.
Shadwell is a quiet area, with a close-knit community and many village traditions. It sits in the Harewood ward of Leeds city council.
This property offers three generous bedrooms, a family bathroom, detached garage and store, as well as having well maintained gardens surrounding the home.
It is also close to the close to the countryside, as well as being within driving distance of Roundhay Park.
The property has been modernised by the current owners but there is opportunity for the new owner's to renovate further as planning permission to extend the house has already been granted.
It is on the market for £450,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...