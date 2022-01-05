The three-bedroom property is located in Ash Hill Drive, Shadwell.

Shadwell is a quiet area, with a close-knit community and many village traditions. It sits in the Harewood ward of Leeds city council.

This property offers three generous bedrooms, a family bathroom, detached garage and store, as well as having well maintained gardens surrounding the home.

It is also close to the close to the countryside, as well as being within driving distance of Roundhay Park.

The property has been modernised by the current owners but there is opportunity for the new owner's to renovate further as planning permission to extend the house has already been granted.

It is on the market for £450,000 with Purple Bricks. Take a look inside...

1. Living room Enter through the hall and into the large living space, which overlooks the garden.

2. Living room The living room has been modernised by the owners and its a bright and airy space.

3. Downstairs bathroom The ground floor benefits from having a downstairs W.C for guests.

4. Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units and integrated appliances. The room has a window and door out into the rear garden.