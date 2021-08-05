Developer Redrow are hosting a competition for digital designers to recreate one of their homes in-game,

Whether that game is The Sims, Minecraft, Roblox or even Animal Crossing - the choice is up to the player.

Open to gamers of all ages, there are three categories to enter, with prizes including children’s art vouchers, an MSI Curved Gaming Monitor, Razer Streamer and a broadcast bundle.

A Sims recreation of The Shaftesbury by @The.Sims.Sisters

Competition categories include: primary school (aged 4-11), secondary (aged 12-16) and open 16 (aged 16 and over), for adults to showcase their creative abilities too.

There is also the chance to secure a work placement with the Redrow Yorkshire, with the competition aiming to discover the talented designers of the future.

David Faraday, technical director at Redrow Yorkshire, said: “As a builder committed to giving people a better way to live, our homes and communities are well-known for the distinctive character and quality they offer our customers.

“Here at Redrow, we understand that our business is only as good as its people.

Another recreation of a Redrow property in The Sims.

"We value those that make us a success, and are committed to nurturing the next generation of talent.

“Gaming is a hobby that can sometimes get a bad reputation, yet we know that there are so many talented people out there with exceptional digital ability and a fantastic eye for detail, two skills that are really important in housebuilding.

"We recognise that this talent can, and should be nurtured and championed, which is why we’re keen to encourage gamers to channel this interest positively, and consider a career in the construction industry.

“From architecture, to bringing visions to life through bricklaying, there really is a career for everyone at Redrow.”

Gamers can virtually recreate any of Redrow's homes across the country, however, there are two developments in Leeds to chose from.

Thorpe Park, near Cross Gates, is home to The Point and The Avenue, while Aspen Park, in Garforth, which offers two and four-bedroom homes available from £241,950.

The Point provides a bespoke range of houses and apartments with a more contemporary feel.

This includes the two bedroom Adel apartment, which has has a main bedroom with en-suite, a second double bedroom and a separate bathroom.

The open plan lounge, dining area and kitchen has been designed so homeowners have plenty of space to relax and entertain guests, while the glazed balcony can be accessed from this

area and in some apartments, from the second bedroom as well.

In this development, there is also range of four bedroom homes and a couple of three bedroom homes.

The Avenue includes homes from the housebuilder’s traditional looking Heritage Collection.

There is the four bedroom Marlow home and two three bedroom styles, including the detached 'The Oxford Lifestyle' and semi-detached The Ludlow.

Photographs and floor plans are available of the homes on the website, for gamers to look at for guidance and inspiration.

Prices are also available online, if gamers want to challenge themselves to get as close to the asking price as possible.

Digital builders from across Leeds can apply by visiting the competition page at www.redrow.co.uk/recreateredrow and emailing an image or video of their design to the relevant age category.

Gamers can also enter by sharing their designs on social media tagging @Redrow on Twitter, @Redrowhomes on Instagram or commenting on the Facebook competition post along with #RecreateRedrow.

Each entry will be reviewed by an expert panel of judges, including YouTube gaming star, Clare Siobhan, as well as Group Customer and Marketing Director, Matt Grayson, Group Master Planning Director, Kevin Parker, Group Technical Director, Stuart Norton, and Head of Talent, Anna Milne.

YouTuber Clare Siobhan is a UK based gamer and streamer known for her The Sims 4 gameplay and challenge videos.