This modern and unique apartment is in Neptune Street, with views over looking the River Aire.
Just a stones throw away from Leeds Dock, the property is also just a short stroll from Leeds city centre, making it perfect for those looking to commute.
The property is filled with character such as period feature beams and exposed brick walls.
1. Entrance
Enter into The Engine House hallway, which benefits from a telecom entry system.
2. Living area
The open plan living area is oozing with character, from the exposed brick walls to the feature beamed ceilings. The large industrial windows, typical of old Victorian mills, allow floods of natural light into the room. Currently, the owner has designed the home with its heritage in mind, utilising industrial style furniture alongside modern touches like the contemporary lighting and L-shaped sofa. The warm light fittings, alongside the addition of greenery and soft furnishings make this a cool, calming space.
3. Kitchen
The kitchen is a sleek and modern area, with fitted appliances including the integrated fridge freezer and cooker. The open plan aspect of the room allows those cooking at the hob to converse with guests, making it perfect for entertaining. The current owner has also spruced up this space with an industrial style bar cart, allowing the kitchen to feel like a natural extension to the lounge and dining area.
4. Bedroom
There are two bedrooms in the property. The first one is a carpeted double bedroom with exposed brick, high ceilings and the feature wooden beams. A feature sliding door leads out into the living area.