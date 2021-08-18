Take a look inside this apartment inside a former cotton mill.

Leeds flats for sale: Industrial style apartment inside Grade II listed former Victorian mill by the River Aire

Take a look this stunning industrial style apartment inside a Grade II listed Victorian mill.

By Rebecca Marano
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 4:45 pm

This modern and unique apartment is in Neptune Street, with views over looking the River Aire.

Just a stones throw away from Leeds Dock, the property is also just a short stroll from Leeds city centre, making it perfect for those looking to commute.

The property is filled with character such as period feature beams and exposed brick walls.

It is on the market for £200,000 with Vision Properties.

Take a look inside...

1. Entrance

Enter into The Engine House hallway, which benefits from a telecom entry system.

2. Living area

The open plan living area is oozing with character, from the exposed brick walls to the feature beamed ceilings. The large industrial windows, typical of old Victorian mills, allow floods of natural light into the room. Currently, the owner has designed the home with its heritage in mind, utilising industrial style furniture alongside modern touches like the contemporary lighting and L-shaped sofa. The warm light fittings, alongside the addition of greenery and soft furnishings make this a cool, calming space.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen is a sleek and modern area, with fitted appliances including the integrated fridge freezer and cooker. The open plan aspect of the room allows those cooking at the hob to converse with guests, making it perfect for entertaining. The current owner has also spruced up this space with an industrial style bar cart, allowing the kitchen to feel like a natural extension to the lounge and dining area.

4. Bedroom

There are two bedrooms in the property. The first one is a carpeted double bedroom with exposed brick, high ceilings and the feature wooden beams. A feature sliding door leads out into the living area.

