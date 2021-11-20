This one-bedroom flat is located in Old School Lofts, which is the site of the former West Leeds Boys School.

The West Leeds Boys School, in Whingate, Armley, first opened in 1907. It closed in 1993 when the boys West Leeds boys and girls schools merged and the boys' campus was sold off.

Now it is home to 66 apartments, including this ground floor apartment on the market with Manning Stainton.

The converted flat includes an open plan kitchen/lounge/dining room with a modern fully fitted kitchen and industrial style living area, filled with light from the large windows and with touches such as the exposed brick wall.

It has one large bedroom with built-in wardrobes and a modern three-piece suite bathroom.

It is on the market for £109,995. Take a look inside...