The partnership was announced at a VIP event, held in the show homes at Redrow’s Granby Meadows development in Harrogate this month, to showcase its homes, its team, and its support to customers and the community.

And the builder has already made a first donation of £2,500 to help fund the vital work of the charity.

Zarach, which was started in 2017 by deputy head teacher Bex Wilson and officially founded as a charity in 2018, aims to support children and their families who are living in poverty.

LtoR: Steve Jackson, sales director at Redrow Yorkshire, Amy Green co-ordinator of volunteers for Zarach and Redrow Yorkshire’s managing director John Handley.

Amy Green, co-ordinator of volunteers for Zarach, said: “Since 2018 we have been providing bed bundles to families in need. Our bundles include a bed, bedding, pyjamas and hygiene products. We aim to give every head a bed and partnering with organisations such as Redrow ensures that we can continue to do that.

“We provide help across Leeds but with the cost-of-living crisis, we know that more families are going to need our help. Thanks to this cheque from Redrow we will be able to offer that support.”

Redrow Yorkshire has pledged to donate £150 towards Zarach’s ‘Every Head A Bed’ initiative for every new show arena it opens. At Granby Meadows, Redrow has launched three new show homes and a new customer experience suite with a total of 14 bedrooms, leading to a total donation of £2,500.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Yorkshire, said: “We are always keen to help worthwhile charities and causes, and I have never been more delighted to offer our support than with Zarach which is, sadly, a much-needed organisation.

“Having a bed to sleep in and food to eat so they can get a good night’s sleep should be a basic right of every child; likewise that families, as Zarach points out, should be able to thrive and not just survive.

“As the cost-of-living crisis continues to take hold, organisations like Zarach will undoubtedly find themselves more stretched than ever, and we hope that the support that we can give, will mean that many more children and their families don’t have to suffer and live in poverty.”