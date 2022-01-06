Plans have been submitted to build new general and student residential buildings on the former City Reach 1 and 2 chemical site.

Latimer Developments, part of Clarion Housing Group, said the wider site is expected to eventually be made up of 11 buildings, featuring 1,437 new homes, 362 student rooms as well as “leisure, cultural and community floorspace”.

A report into the plans by Leeds City Council officers also suggests 243 car parking spaces, 1,148 cycle parking spaces would also be included on the site off Kirkstall Road. The tallest buildings on the site are expected to reach about 15-17 storeys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CGI of the Latimer Developments plans to build new general and student residential buildings on the former City Reach 1 and 2 site off Kirkstall Road.

The scheme is also expected to include landscaped public areas, including a park and walkway along the frontage of the River Aire.

Latimer purchased the 13 acre brownfield site in August 2020.

Following an initial public consultation in 2021, Clarion Housing Group, has put updated plans to the public again after making changes based on previous feedback.

Addressing concerns about Kirkstall Road, the developer said it the be visually appealing with an environmental focus including trees and grassland.

Developers also said they will look to build a central square and 'explore opportunities' for schemes such as a creche, community café and residential workspaces.

The consultation will be open until February 22, 2022.

The developers aim to start construction in Spring 2022 with an estimated finish date of 2029.

For full details and to give feedback visit: www.clarionconsults.co.uk/clarionleeds