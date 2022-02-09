Completely renovated and modernised by the current owners, it has been tastefully upgraded and now boasts four double bedrooms, two contemporary bathrooms with high-quality fixtures and fittings throughout, an open plan kitchen diner and a study/gym room.

Outside is a private and landscaped garden with paved patio area, pond feature and New Zealand cabbage trees.

Stylish and sleek, the home is decorated in cool, neutral grey tones, making it perfect for those who prefer a modern look or those looking for a blank canvas in which to inject some personality.

It is on the market for a guide price of £600,000 with Manning Stainton.

1. Open plan kitchen The open plan kitchen diner is the hub of the house. it has has modern fitted units, integrated appliances including two ovens, perfect for those who like to entertain guests.

2. Views of the garden The dining area has ample space for a dining table with sliding patio doors leading out to the rear garden.

3. Living room The stylish living room has a contemporary, wall mounted central feature fireplace and a spacious room to sit back and relax with the family.

4. Conservatory From the dining room is a conservatory room which is currently being used as a study but could be a children's playroom or gym. It leads out into the garden.