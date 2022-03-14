Here are some of the best places to see the favourites of this season before they disappear.
1. Burton Agnes Hall, near Bridlington
This East Yorkshire hall every year sees millions of hardy snowdrops push through the cold winter ground to create a magnificent white carpet across the woodland floor at the Cunliffe Listers’ Elizabethan family home.
2. Goldsborough Hall, near Knaresborough
On snowdrop days visitors can enjoy access to the grounds of this private former royal residence and also take in delicate hellebores and carpets of winter aconites. They can enjoy a stroll down the quarter-mile Lime Tree Walk, which was planted by royal visitors to the hall during the 1920s. Plaques on the trees show the dates when dignitaries, including King George V and Queen Mary planted them.
3. Fountains Abbey, near Ripon
At this North Yorkshire abbey there are snowdrop displays aplenty. They are a legacy left by Earl de Grey who planted the flowers along the banks of the River Skell, when he owned the estate during the 19th century. There are miles of footpaths and trails to explore and, whichever walking route you choose, you’ll find beautiful views.
4. Beningbrough, near Harrogate
In 2016 visitors helped to mark Beningbrough’s 300th birthday by planting 300,000 bulbs for a Spring Spectacular. As winter turns to spring this area is blanketed in colour from the white of the snowdrops to the pale purple of the crocus and the vibrant yellows of the daffodils.