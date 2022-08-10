Iconic former home of Sir Billy Butlin for sale near Filey, at £2,700,000

A striking art deco style building, The White House is currently divided in to two large, sea view apartments, and comes with four beach chalets and a games room.

It has history, is a local landmark, and in recent years has hosted many family holidays, with its own access to five miles of beaches a main attraction.

The house was bought by Billy Butlin when he set up his third holiday camp at Filey in 1945, with its famous Redcoats, and great variety of entertainment from cabaret to knobbly knees competitions.

The camp thrived, with its own railway station, until 1983, when foreign package breaks helped to bring about its demise.

Its current owners acquired The White House as an empty building in 2009, restored it with great care, and created two luxurious apartments within.

It stands just two miles from Filey, and four miles from Bempton Cliffs.

From the communal front entrance is a reception hall - and even from here there are views of the beach.

Both the kitchen with diner, and a bathroom, lead off, the fitted kitchen with integrated appliances having sea views over a private terrace.

The lounge, again with lovely sea views, has original 1930s parquet flooring, and leads to a bedroom with both garden and sea views.

There's another bedroom, then two with en suite facilities, both with panoramic sea views.

A private, wrap-around terrace offers fabulous coastal views to Filey Bay, and leads to the side garden with its steps down to the sand.

One of three bedrooms on the first floor has an en suite shower room, then there's a living room with door out to the terrace, and a vista stretching out across Filey Bay and Bempton Cliffs.

A modern dining kitchen with integrated appliances looks over the side garden towards Bempton and Filey, and there’s a bathroom.

From a second floor landing are doors to a shower room, a bedroom and the private terrace with its spectacular views.

Four double glazed beach chalets with heating; 'Whelk, Winkle, Cockle and Clam', each have two bedrooms, with lounge, kitchen and bathroom facilities, and patio areas, with parking and storage.

The property is for sale as a going concern, by informal tender, with offers to Nicholsons, Filey by November 1, 2022.

Call 01723 512 968 for more information.

1. Spectacular sea views Looking down over one of the chalets to the award winning beach and seascape. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents Photo Sales

2. An angular view of the property for sale View of the house with its terraces that all enjoy the glorious sea views stretching to Filey and Bempton Cliffs. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents Photo Sales

3. The rear of The White House The property has ample parking space and an extra facility most recently used as a games room. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents Photo Sales

4. A kitchen with diner within The White House A fabulous place to sit and enjoy meals, with sea and countryside to view through the windows. Photo: Nicholsons Estate Agents Photo Sales