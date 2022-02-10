Kinrise has purchased 1-3 Trevelyan Square, a 3.5 acre site in the heart of the city, just off of Boar Lane.

Trevelyan Square is public green space and home to several businesses including the Open University University Yorkshire campus and the Leeds Marriott Hotel.

Kinrise, a creative office specialist, has purchased and will refurbish 1 Trevelyan Square, a seven-storey 53,688 sq.ft building, and upgrade Ambler House, with 19,890 sq.ft of office space behind a Grade II listed façade.

The refurbishment will create much-needed Grade A office space for Leeds.

Co-founder of Kinrise, George Aberdeen, said: “We are delighted to announce the comprehensive refurbishment of these properties, following on from the transformation of nearby 34 Boar Lane into a leading workspace with three restaurants.

“We are committed to upgrading and enhancing 3.5 acres of Leeds city centre, including the public space at Trevelyan Square for everyone to enjoy.

"Visitors and tenants will also benefit from the site’s mature trees and greenery, quite rare and much needed in Leeds city centre.

“The success of 34 Boar Lane has encouraged us to expand our footprint in Leeds, one of the most dynamic and commercially successful cities in the whole of the UK.

"Once the transformation of Trevelyan Square is complete, we are very confident of attracting more first-class occupiers to the city.”

Co-founder of Kinrise, Sam Lawson Johnston, added; “We believe strongly that doing business the right way can positively impact people’s lives and we are proud to have created Kinrise with this in mind.

"We have brought character, design and life to good investments in Leeds and Manchester and are embarking on projects in Liverpool, Birmingham and London and have seen the enthusiasm with which our spaces are received by tenant companies.

“Early in the pandemic we made a call that the good office is not dead, nor is the importance of the city centre and we have been on a mission to expand into high-growth work and cultural hubs.

"We are proud to have doubled the size of our property portfolio over that time. We are looking forward to the year ahead and are currently looking at further sites across cities such as Bristol and Brighton.”

The Leeds office of global property consultancy Knight Frank advised Kinrise on the freehold purchase of the site from a private investor.

Knight Frank partner, Graham Foxton, who handled this high-profile deal, said: “We are delighted to have acted on this very important acquisition, which will be of significant benefit to the city of Leeds.

"1-3 Trevelyan Square is a large and important piece of the city centre and our clients’ ambitions are clear.

"Kinrise has already transformed 34 Boar Lane into one of the most exciting workplaces in the city and we can expect more of the same at Trevelyan Square.”

Partner and head of office agency with Knight Frank in Leeds, Eamon Fox, who will be marketing the offices, added: “This investment by Kinrise is a huge boost to the Leeds office market, which is now entering a most exciting phase with more Grade A office space emerging at last. These magnificent buildings are bound to prove popular with new occupiers.

“Our future offices must break the mould of the past two decades. If organisations want to attract the best and keep their workforce, they need to create spaces that their staff will want to work in. Kinrise is leading the way in Leeds.

“The newest generation of workers expect their office to be an inspiring and enjoyable place to work.

"Historically the preserve of technology and media firms, the new ideal office building combines flexible floorplates with collaborative spaces and individual work areas, as well as providing amenities that encourage people to think of work as an extension of home.

“This is what 1-3 Trevelyan Square is going to offer.”