Aubretia View is an elegant collection of houses and apartments in the sought-after borough of Horsforth, ideal for first-time buyers or those looking to invest in their forever home.

Made up of nine spacious four-bedroomed homes and a number of apartments, the Mandale Homes development is already inspiring interest from buyers.

The Washington is already under offer, a stylish four-bedroomed detached house which includes a dual-aspect living room with bi-folding doors which open to the rear garden; an open-plan kitchen and dining area with a glass-vaulted ceiling and further bi-fold doors mean that the space is flooded with light. The master bedroom and second bedroom boast en suite bathrooms, while there's a third bathroom for the two remaining bedrooms.

The Bancroft is a stunning four-bedroomed semi-detached home spread over three floors, with an open plan kitchen, dining and living area with bi-fold doors bringing plenty of light, as well as a utility room and plenty of storage space.

On the first floor, the master bedroom has an en suite complete with shower and bath, with three more double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

And there's the roomy Mason, also semi-detached and set across three floors, with plenty of space for entertaining or just for the family to spread out and relax in the bright open-plan kitchen and dining area and separate living room; the spacious master bedroom taking the whole of the third floor has a large dressing area and en-suite bathroom.

As well as the three designs which all offer easy, modern living, the development at Aubretia View includes a number of chic apartments in the Low Wood and Four Gables buildings. With one a former Barnardo’s building and the other originally a hospital, the two properties are packed with local history.

"Horsforth is one of Leeds’ most sought-after locations for very good reasons," says Richard Harriman, director of Mandale Homes. "Our development is very close to the high street and offers a wonderful choice of local amenities, schools and restaurants as well as great access to the city centre.

"Every Mandale home is built with the buyer in mind so you can expect longevity and reliability, as well as impeccable attention to detail.

"And, with Help to Buy available, it could be more within your reach than you think. We're creating a friendly community that you’ll be very proud to call home."