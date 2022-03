Located in Hill Top Road in Thornton, Bradford, it is just a 15 minute walk from where the famous literary family spent their early years in Market Street.

Famously, the family then moved to Haworth in 1820.

This property is a two bedroom through back-to-back terrace.

Situated in the semi rural village, it enjoys views across the valley.

It is on the market £125,000 with Purple Bricks, however, it does need some modernisation. Take a look inside...

1. Downstairs The small cottage has one open plan living space with the kitchin, dining and lounge in the one room. Photo Sales

2. Bedrooms Upstairs is the master bedroom which is good size. Photo Sales

3. Bedroom The other room is much smaller and could be used as a dressing room or home office. Photo Sales

4. Bathroom The bathroom is a good size with plenty of room for modernisation. Photo Sales