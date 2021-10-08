Generations of families buying homes close together on a new Menston housing estate
Families are flocking to a new housing estate in Leeds, a housebuilder has said, as it prepares to launch its first show home.
St John’s View in Menston is a newly built estate on Bingley Road.
It features 133 three, four and five-bedroom semi-detached, detached and town houses.
Developer Bellway Homes said that so far, 38 homes have been sold, with several family groups buying homes close together.
This includes brothers and sisters, parents and siblings, and even grandparents moving closer for baby-sitting duties.
Paula Murdoch, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “We’ve seen a growing number of different members of the same family buying on the same developments throughout Yorkshire during 2021, but nowhere more so than Menston – where it really has become a trend.”
“Clearly the pandemic explains the reason for this growth across the region – with people wanting to reduce the risk of being cut-off from family by living closer to one another.
"But here in Menston I do believe the development is the reason for the family friendly focus. It ticks every box in terms of choice of home, location, transport links, schools and access to leisure facilities.”
The Bellway show home, opens to the public on Saturday, October 9
It is a four-bedroom detached Grassington – and is the perfect family home. It features four double bedrooms, one with an en-suite and also has a separate study, which is ideal for those working from home.
Prices at St John’s View currently range from £370,995 to £509,995.