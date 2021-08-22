The property, in Highfield Avenue, Wortley, is a spacious home that is in need of a complete renovation.
Situated over three floors, the house has plenty of space including four bedrooms and a useful storage cellar.
However, it is a house that needs plenty of work as it has been gutted and needs major repair work.
As it doesn't have a kitchen, the seller says only cash buyers will be accepted, as mortgage lenders will not lend on the property.
Could this be the renovation project for tyou?
It is on the market for £120,000 with Purple Bricks.
Take a look inside...