Take a look inside this renovation project in Worltey, Leeds.

Four bedroom terrace house on the market in Worltey for £120,000 in need of a complete renovation

This terrace house on the market is Leeds is perfect for those looking for a project.

By Rebecca Marano
Sunday, 22nd August 2021, 4:45 am

The property, in Highfield Avenue, Wortley, is a spacious home that is in need of a complete renovation.

Situated over three floors, the house has plenty of space including four bedrooms and a useful storage cellar.

However, it is a house that needs plenty of work as it has been gutted and needs major repair work.

As it doesn't have a kitchen, the seller says only cash buyers will be accepted, as mortgage lenders will not lend on the property.

Could this be the renovation project for tyou?

It is on the market for £120,000 with Purple Bricks.

Take a look inside...

1. Lounge

The lounge area of the house has been stripped,

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen

The kitchen has also been gutted and would need rewiring and refitting.

Photo Sales

3. Bathroom

The bathroom is on the first floor and would need modernising.

Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms

There are four bedrooms in the property, all of which need renovating.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2