The property, in Highfield Avenue, Wortley, is a spacious home that is in need of a complete renovation.

Situated over three floors, the house has plenty of space including four bedrooms and a useful storage cellar.

However, it is a house that needs plenty of work as it has been gutted and needs major repair work.

As it doesn't have a kitchen, the seller says only cash buyers will be accepted, as mortgage lenders will not lend on the property.

Could this be the renovation project for tyou?

It is on the market for £120,000 with Purple Bricks.

Take a look inside...

1. Lounge The lounge area of the house has been stripped, Photo Sales

2. Kitchen The kitchen has also been gutted and would need rewiring and refitting. Photo Sales

3. Bathroom The bathroom is on the first floor and would need modernising. Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms There are four bedrooms in the property, all of which need renovating. Photo Sales