Gathering data from Property Solvers and data from the HM Land Registry, here are 11 of the most expensive streets in Wakefield for house hunters.

As of November 2024, the average house price in Wakefield was £202,043 - data from the HM Land Registry data reveals.

For first-time buyers, the average property price increased by £47,789 over the last five years and increased by £8433 over the last 12 months.

Here are the 11 most expensive streets per WF postcode.

1 . White Hall Grange The average property price for White Hall Grange is £653,900. Photo: Google Maps

2 . Hill Top Road The average property price on Hill Top Road is £749,166. Photo: Google Maps

3 . Manor Grange The average property price for Manor Grange is £805,000. Photo: Google Maps

4 . High Street The average property price on High Street is £1,151,666. Photo: Google Maps

5 . Lime Street The average property price on Lime Street is £609,000. Photo: Google Maps

6 . Goosehill Lane The average property price on Goosehill Lane is £509,000. Photo: Google Maps