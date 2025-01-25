Here are the most expensive streets per WF postcode.placeholder image
Here are the most expensive streets per WF postcode.

For sale in Wakefield: The 11 most expensive streets to buy a property on in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

By Kara McKune
Published 25th Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
Here are 11 of the most expensive streets to buy a house on in Wakefield.

Gathering data from Property Solvers and data from the HM Land Registry, here are 11 of the most expensive streets in Wakefield for house hunters.

As of November 2024, the average house price in Wakefield was £202,043 - data from the HM Land Registry data reveals.

For first-time buyers, the average property price increased by £47,789 over the last five years and increased by £8433 over the last 12 months.

The average property price for White Hall Grange is £653,900.

1. White Hall Grange

The average property price on Hill Top Road is £749,166.

2. Hill Top Road

The average property price for Manor Grange is £805,000.

3. Manor Grange

The average property price on High Street is £1,151,666.

4. High Street

The average property price on Lime Street is £609,000.

5. Lime Street

The average property price on Goosehill Lane is £509,000.

6. Goosehill Lane

