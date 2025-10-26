This incredible home, on School Hill, is currently available on Rightmove for £835,000.placeholder image
This incredible home, on School Hill, is currently available on Rightmove for £835,000.

For sale in Wakefield: Inside an incredible £800,000 cottage, overlooking the beautiful Newmillerdam lake

By Kara McKune
Published 26th Oct 2025, 19:00 GMT

Nestled in the heart of Newmillerdam is this gorgeous detached family home, which is currently for sale on Rightmove.

This individually designed and substantial bespoke family home, adjacent to the infamous Newmillerdam Dam, has been thoughfully reimagined over the years to create a simply stunning four bedroom detached executive home.

Accessed via a charming Yorkshire stone cobbled courtyard, the accommodation comprises a welcoming main entrance hall, an integral double garage, a spacious living room, a separate dining room, a kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, an additional entrance hall, and a downstairs w.c.

Stairs from the entrance hall lead to the first floor landing, which provides access to two double bedrooms, both with en suite facilities.

The principal bedroom also features a walk-in dressing area – which also connects to bedroom three.

A separate landing, accessed via the utility room, leads to bedrooms three and four, as well as the main house bathroom/w.c.

To the rear, the property features a generous tiered garden, including a large timber decked terrace patio ideal for al fresco dining, Yorkshire stone steps lead to a lawned garden and a further raised timber decked patio.

The garden is beautifully landscaped with plants and shrubs, and has breathtaking views over Newmillerdam Country Park.

This incredible home, on School Hill, is currently available on Rightmove for £835,000.

To find out more, contact estate agent Richard Kendall, on 01924793803.

The main entrance hall features solid wood flooring, a solid oak balustrade staircase to the first floor landing, a UPVC double glazed window to the rear, recess ceiling spotlights and understairs storage.

1. Enchanting entrance hall

The main entrance hall features solid wood flooring, a solid oak balustrade staircase to the first floor landing, a UPVC double glazed window to the rear, recess ceiling spotlights and understairs storage. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This room features a glazed window to the front, exposed wooden beams, UPVC double glazed French doors to the rear, a feature media wall and a door to the further entrance hall.

2. Lovely living room

This room features a glazed window to the front, exposed wooden beams, UPVC double glazed French doors to the rear, a feature media wall and a door to the further entrance hall. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The kitchen includes a range of contemporary cream gloss soft close wall and base units, an integrated fridge/freezer, exposed wooden beams and an archway into the separate dining room.

3. Modern kitchen

The kitchen includes a range of contemporary cream gloss soft close wall and base units, an integrated fridge/freezer, exposed wooden beams and an archway into the separate dining room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This lovely room features a UPVC double glazed window to the front, a radiator, exposed wooden beams and recess ceiling spotlights.

4. Elegant dining room

This lovely room features a UPVC double glazed window to the front, a radiator, exposed wooden beams and recess ceiling spotlights. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The principal bedroom features exposed wooden beams, bespoke fitted wardrobes and a dressing table area, alongside an en suite and a separate dressing room.

5. Principal bedroom

The principal bedroom features exposed wooden beams, bespoke fitted wardrobes and a dressing table area, alongside an en suite and a separate dressing room. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
The main family bathroom features a four piece suite comprising of a concealed cistern low flush w.c., a wash basin with a granite work surface over a base unit, and a ceramic tiled bath with a flush fitting mixer shower.

6. Family bathroom

The main family bathroom features a four piece suite comprising of a concealed cistern low flush w.c., a wash basin with a granite work surface over a base unit, and a ceramic tiled bath with a flush fitting mixer shower. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldRightmoveYorkshire
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice