For sale in Pontefract: Inside an incredible £1.2 million property in Pontefract, available on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 19th Oct 2025, 19:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2025, 19:01 BST

This gorgeous home, named South Lawn, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

This substantial detached home, on Wakefield Road, features a spacious living room, a stunning open kitchen/dining area, a sitting room, two gorgeous garden rooms, an office and a utility room.

On the first floor are four beautiful bedrooms, one of which features an en suite and dressing room.

There are also two further bathrooms.

On the top floor is a luxury loft room that could be used as a games room, a gym or as an additional bedroom.

Externally, the property has a gorgeous and vast garden as ell as an extended driveway and car park.

To find out more, contact estate agent, Bradleys Real Estate, on 01977805067.

South Lawn is located on Wakefield Road, in Pontefract.

South Lawn is located on Wakefield Road, in Pontefract.

The property benefits from approved planning consent for numerous things including an extension to the car park and alterations to the main entrance - enhancing its potential and future value.

The property benefits from approved planning consent for numerous things including an extension to the car park and alterations to the main entrance - enhancing its potential and future value.

The proeprty is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

The proeprty is currently for sale on Rightmove for £1.2 million.

This gorgeous home is set over three vast floors.

This gorgeous home is set over three vast floors.

The accommodation is expansive, versatile, and elegantly arranged, making it ideal for both family living and entertaining.

The accommodation is expansive, versatile, and elegantly arranged, making it ideal for both family living and entertaining.

This substantial detached home offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a property of significant scale.

This substantial detached home offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a property of significant scale.

