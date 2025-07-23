Situated in the sought-after conservation area of High Ackworth, this historic home, on Pontefract Road, features three impressive reception rooms and four spacious bedrooms.
There is also a great four-piece en suite for the master suite, a dressing room, a four-piece family bathroom and a charming dining kitchen.
Externally, the property benefits from a large, detached double garage, and gorgeous mature landscaped gardens stocked with rare trees, shrubs and roses.
The property also has a high quality equestrian set-up, including a secure yard with four modern stables, a feed/tack room, a hardstanding for horseboxes and trailers, and an all-weather dressage arena.
There is also a four acre paddock, which is enclosed and equipped with automatic water troughs.
This incredible home, on Pontefract Road, is currently for sale on Rightmove for £895,000.
To find out more, contact estate agent Alexander Jacob Ltd, on 01777809418.