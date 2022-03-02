The property is located in Henconner Drive in the popular and much sought-after Chapel Allerton.

The downstairs of the house is beautifully presented with the rear of the house being opened up to create a spectacular kitchen/dining/living space. There is also a separate lounge, utility room and downstairs W.C.

Upstairs are five bedrooms, one with en-suitee and the family bathroom.

It is on the market for £550,000 with Purple Bricks.

1. Open plan living The current owners have created a stunning open plan living space. The living/dining/family room has a feature fireplace with dual aspect log burner. Photo Sales

2. Dining It also has underfloor heating, air conditioning and bi-folding doors leading into the enclosed south facing rear garden. Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen is linked by internal bi-folding doors. It is a modern fitted kitchen with central island with breakfast bar and two wine fridges. Photo Sales

4. Bedrooms Upstairs are five bedrooms. The master is the largest room and has fitted wardrobes. Photo Sales