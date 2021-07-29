4. Traditional farm

If you are well and truly after a piece of Clarkson's Farm, you may be in luck as Calverley Clough Barns is up for sale. The former farmyard sits on New Lane in Tong and is a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.There is already planning planning permission & prior approval for conversion in place to convert thepigsty and stone barn intotwo dwellings, if the buyer wished to do so.Situated in the sought after Tong village, this semi-rural opportunity could be the perfect property for those looking for the Clarkson's Farm lifestyle. It is on the market for800,000 with David Hill.

Photo: David Hill