The Jeremy Clarkson fronted show, which aired on Amazon Prime, won praise for its charm and humour, charting Clarkson’s antics on the land he owns in the Cotswolds.
In fact, the show has helped to spark a surge in searches for homes nearby, according to Rightmove.
Searches for homes to buy in the Cotswold village of Chadlington jumped by 511% in June.
Rightmove, which recorded the jump, said Chadlington recorded a bigger surge in interest than anywhere else in Britain in June 2021, when compared to the same period in 2020.
The property website suggested viewers have been captivated by the local countryside.
Leeds is lucky to be home to plenty of stunning countryside, and is surrounded by the rolling hills of Yorkshire.
Here are some houses on the market offering Leeds property hunters their own slice of countryside heaven:
1. Shadwell barn conversion
This stunning barn conversion in Shadwell is a rare opportunity on the market. The conversion has been carefully done, preserving the character features and magnificent exposed beams. It is accessed by a picturesque leafy private driveway and located just off the extremely desirable Shadwell Lane. Just ashort distance from exquisite rolling countryside in nearby Eccup and the widely renowned Harewood estate, this is the perfect home for a modern take on countryside living.It is on the market with Stoneacre Properties for 750,000.
Photo: Stoneacre Properties
2. Woodland surroundings
Bridge Cottage is a home steeping with history, The five-bedroom detached house is tucked away in a picturesque location on the well renowned Stairfoot Lane in Adel, sitting near the Adel Beck. It has lawned gardens to relax in but is surrounded by stunning woodland to explore. It retains many of the homes period features andextends over 3,00 sq ft and benefits from five bedrooms andfour reception rooms. It is on the market for 1,199,000 with eXP UK.
Photo: eXP UK
3. Magnificent views
Shadwell is home to yet another stunning period barn conversion, this time on Brandon Crescent. The beautifully presented conversion offers approximately 3000 sqft of accommodation and boasts stunning country views over rural green belt.A south facing stone terrace, accessed directly from the living room, boasts magnificent views across open countryside and provides an ideal space for al fresco dining.The property is situated on the edge Shadwell village, making it a secluded countryside haven within an easy drive of both the Yorkshire Dales, as well as being only six miles to Leeds city centre. It is on the market for 975,000 with Furnell Residential.
Photo: Furnell Residential.
4. Traditional farm
If you are well and truly after a piece of Clarkson's Farm, you may be in luck as Calverley Clough Barns is up for sale. The former farmyard sits on New Lane in Tong and is a range of traditional and modern farm buildings.There is already planning planning permission & prior approval for conversion in place to convert thepigsty and stone barn intotwo dwellings, if the buyer wished to do so.Situated in the sought after Tong village, this semi-rural opportunity could be the perfect property for those looking for the Clarkson's Farm lifestyle. It is on the market for800,000 with David Hill.
Photo: David Hill