Properties on the market in Leeds, Wakefield and Bradford for £200,000 to £250,000.

Online estate agents Purple Bricks analysed the top searches over the past 30 days.

The top searches from people in Leeds looking to buy a new home were for properties with a maximum price of £200,000.

The second top search was for houses with a maximum asking price of £250,000.

This three bedroom semi-detached house is perfect for first time buyers. Sitting on Green Hill Holt, a quiet cul-de-sac in Wortley, the property has ample living space and benefits from a small rear garden, set over two levels with grass and decking. It also boasts fantastic views over Leeds. It is on the market with Purple Bricks for 200,000.

Purple Bricks also found that many Leeds searchers were actively expanding their search to look in the Bradford and Wakefield areas, possibly due to lower house prices in these areas.

According to HM Land Registry data, properties in Leeds had an overall average price of £231,734 over the past 12 months.

This is compared to £144,774 in Bradford and £217,581 in Wakefield.

Janet Francis, Local Property Expert at Purplebricks said: “Properties around £200k are popular and as they are in decent areas, and there aren’t many properties below this price - unless you look at flats.

This apartment in a converted Georgian town house is perfect for those looking for a home with character. Filled with period features, the apartment is in Hanover Square, just a short walk away from the city centre. The property briefly comprises of two double bedrooms, house bathroom plus an additional study/storage room and a kitchen which is separate from the living space. It is on the market for 250,000 with Purple Bricks.

"Lots of first time buyers are after properties in this price bracket and currently demand is outstripping supply so it’s very competitive.

“In LS18, LS20 and LS21 you can find two to three bed properties. The three beds are usually ex-council and need some work.

"In LS16 you can find two bed houses or flats, and in LS29 you might find a flat or small cottage for £200k.”

Commenting on Bradford, Kym Cairns, LPE said: “Bradford has stunning historical properties like stone terrace houses that are the same quality as the ones you can find in the Pudsey area, but for half the price, which families and young couples love. There are many local schools and it is a very multicultural area.

Set in a private secluded approach, this traditional terraced property is full of character and charm. The house sits on New Row in Colton, and has a kitchen, living room, generous double bedroom and family bathroom. It also boasts period features like the beamed ceilings.It is on the market for 185,000 with Strike.

"With more people working from home, and therefore able to work from anywhere in the country, Bradford has become very appealing as it boasts beautiful areas in Shipley, Saltaire and Baildon, which are enticing buyers. Areas such as Eccleshill and Thornbury are closer to Leeds city centre but are not too expensive so properties here are in high demand.

“I have seen buyers from all ages relocating to Bradford, whether that be the maturer generation looking to settle somewhere with some scenery such as Skipton and Settle, or young families wanting to be closer to schools such as Tong."

Wakefield property expert Heather Hall added: "From the centre of Wakefield you have easy access to the M1 and M62 network so commuting to Leeds, London and Manchester is easy.

"Since lockdown restrictions have eased, there has been an increase in demand for properties with four or more bedrooms, as many buyers are looking for home office space.

This two bedroom property in Far Headingley is perfect for young professionals. The top floor apartment is in Montgomery Avenue and has benefits including allocated parking and easy transport links into the city centre. It has a spacious living/dining room, master bedroom with en-suite and second double bedroom. It also boasts a Juliet balcony with views across the development. It is on the market for 200,000 with Linley & Simpson.

"The postcode area WF4 is very sought after due to the many rural villages that are so close to countryside walks and outside spaces. WF3 is also popular due to its close proximity to Leeds.”

Fancy a Grade-II listed home for just 195,000? This three bedroom terraced house is in the sought after and historic location of Saltaire, in Bradford. Sitting in Dove Street, the property has a warm, cosy living room, kitchen, two double bedrooms and one single, and a small enclosed garden with outbuilding. Saltaire is a UNESCO world heritage site steep in local history, built by Sir Titus Salt to house his workers at Salts Mill. It is on the market for 195,000 with Linley & Simpson.

This recently refurbished terrace cottage is bursting with character. The detached home has three bedrooms, a spacious kitchen diner, a lounge with feature beams and a low maintenance enclosed garden to the rear. Located in Apperley Bridge, Bradford, the cottage is very close to Rawdon and Calverley, with excellent car and train links into Leeds city centre. It is on the market for £215,000 with Aspire Properties.

This four bedroom property in Bradford is on the market for 170,000. The semi-detached house, in Moocroft Terrace, has two reception rooms, a family bathroom and master en-suite, garage and large garden due to its corner plot position. Located near to Tong Village, it is within an easy drive into Leeds. It is on the market with Purple Bricks.

This Victorian terrace house certainly offers a lot for its money. On the market for £250,000, the house has an abundance of space and even boasts six bedrooms. It also benefits from an additional large cellar. It also retains some period features including original fireplace and bay windows, as well as inserted stained glass panels. Located in Clayton village, it is approximately 35 minutes by car to Leeds city centre. It is on the market with WW Estates.

Located near Bradford city centre is this unassuming home boasts ten bedrooms, six reception rooms and three bathrooms. The stone built period detached residence previously a guest house and was most recently a residential home. It would be ideal for a large family or as an investment property. Located on Melbourne Place, it is just a short walk away from Bradford Interchange, with direct trains to New Pudsey, Bramley and Leeds. It is up for auction for 250,000 with Holroyds.

This semi-detached home is in Tingley, which is in south Leeds but has a WF3 postcode. It is located in a corner plot position on Bishop Way and has ample street parking, gardens and a detached garage. Inside, it has three bedrooms but also a games room on the ground floor, which could be converted back to a bedroom. It is on the market for 240,000 with Reeds Rains.