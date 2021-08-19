BBC DIY SOS producers looking for Leeds families to take part in new home makeover show

The makers of DIY SOS are looking for Leeds families to take part in a new home makeover series. Pictured: DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles (centre) with his team of Billy, Mark, Chris and Jules.

BBC Studios, the makers of BBC’s ‘The One Show, ‘DIY SOS’ and ‘The Antiques Roadshow’, are currently producing a brand-new show and are looking for people who are keen to make their home more user-friendly so that it works better for them.

It comes after many people had to spend much more time in their homes, due to the coronavirus pandemic, as people were asked to work from home and homeschool their children.

This led to many realising their home no longer functioned in a way they needed it too.

The producers said: "Is your living space in need of a radical revamp?

"Perhaps you’re a couple who are in need of a practical work from home solution or a family desperate to create an entertaining playroom for the kids?

"If you’re stuck in a home which fails to function well for the whole family, our team can help.

"We’re looking for households across the UK who are keen to learn how to get the best out of their homes, so that it functions well for them."

Applications can be made on the Short Audition website www.shortaudition.com/homemakeover

The closing date for applications is Sunday September 26.

Filming will take place throughout October - December 2021.

This programme will be produced following strict Covid-19 protocols which adhere to Covid-19 government guidelines current at the time of production.