Amazon Prime Day: Huge savings on COSORI and LEVOIT’s Air Fryers,Vacuums and Fans – up to half price on some models

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Amazon Prime Day takes place on July 16-17 and there are some huge savings to be had on on COSORI and LEVOIT’s Air Fryers,Vacuums and Fans – up to half price on some models.

COSORI Air Fryer 5.5L, Energy and Time Saver with 13-in-1 Presets – Available from Amazon with RRP £109.99 – NOW £49.99 with Prime Day Deal (a massive saving of 55%)

Classic COSORI CP158 Series: Top-rated in air fryer tests and trusted by 50,000+ real users and major social media influencers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Energy-Efficient: COSORI, holding the exclusive Even heating Technology, cooks 50% faster than with a conventional oven, saving up to 55% on your energy bills

Cosori Turbo Blaze Air Fryer with Dynamic DC Motor for Faster Cooking.

Precision for Gourmet Delights: Explore culinary excellence with 11 presets like Air Fry, Bake, Roast, and fine-tune your cooking with manual time and temp settings; Our product isn't just versatile; it's your key to creating top-notch, delicious meals!

Spacious 5.5L XL Capacity: Our air fryer designed for family boasts a generous size offers 15% more cooking space, compared with dual basket airfryer, enjoying a more evenly cooking finish

100 Complimentary Recipes: Enjoy delightful, beginner-friendly dishes with portion sizes, cook times, and temperature guidance in COSORI recipe for added inspiration; Easy to enjoy the seasoned chef cooking results just in home

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Healthier Dining, Crispy Delights: 85% less oil compared with traditional deep-frying but deliver the same delicious fried food, crispy - crunchy outside and soft inside

Cosori 8.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer

Easy Cleanup: The nonstick and dishwasher-safe basket makes cleaning a breeze; With just a quick rinse or a gentle swipe with a sponge, you can spend less time scrubbing and more time savoring your culinary masterpieces (note: While separating the baskets, please follow the instructions in the user manual to avoid damaging them)

Cosori Turbo Blaze Air Fryer with Dynamic DC Motor for Faster Cooking - Available from Amazon with RRP £159.99 – NOW £89.99 with Prime Day Deal (44% off)

Revolutionary DC Motor: The next generation of air frying with Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer; The 5 auto fan speeds airflow system corresponding to 9 cooking functions for precise heat control; Preserving the freshest, tender, and juicy taste of food，bringing you a pleasant taste surprise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transform The Way You Cook: Thanks to the wide temperature range of 30 ℃ to 230 ℃ and the 5 Auto Fan Speeds airflow system; You can enjoy the more delicate taste brought by the lower wind speed modes of proof and dehydration, as well as the ultimate crispy and juicy taste brought by the high wind speed modes of air fry, roast, grill and frozen; Upgrade your cooking game with our revolutional TurboBlaze Air Fryer

Levoit Tower Fan – QuietMark Certified Electric Cooling Fan

Faster and More Savings: The TurboBlaze cooks meals up to 46% faster than other air fryers with AC motors; With 1750W power, no need to worry about consuming more energy costs, ensuring efficiency as well as saving energy

Reduced operational noise: Incorporating a snail shell reflector, the Turbo Blaze Air Fryer minimizes noise levels; Enjoying quieter cooking experience

Cook Your Way to Health: You can create every meal with up to 95% less oil;Special quick meal recipes and cooking chart provide a quick and easy way to make healthy versions of all your favourite foods - fresh or frozen

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6L Large Capacity: Ideal for 3-6 people, side dishes, and meal prep;The good choice for family gathering

Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan

Easy Cleaning-Up & Dishwasher-Safe: The non-stick cooking basket and detachable components make cleaning a breeze; Spend less time scrubbing and more time enjoying your delicious meals

Cosori 8.5L Dual Zone Air Fryer - Available from Amazon with RRP £199.99 – NOW £119.99 with Prime Day Deal (40% off)

Double Portions, Double Flavours: Sync Cook: Set identical time and temperature for both baskets effortlessly; Sync Finish: Cook with different settings in both baskets, all ready simultaneously—ideal for seamless meal prep

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Faster and more savings: Cook meals up to 55% faster and save up to 75% energy than traditional oven

Wide Temperature Range: With a range of 35-230°C, perfectly cook a variety of dishes with precise temperature control

8 Functions in 1: Air fry, roast, bake, reheat, grill, dry, SyncCook, and SyncFinish—all in one appliance, saving kitchen space and meeting all your cooking needs

Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap

8.5L Family Size: Prepare full meals effortlessly with two independent 4.25L cooking zones, preventing cross-contamination and accommodating special dietary needs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook Your Way to Health: Create every meal with up to 97% less oil for guilt-free crispy goodness with the COSORI dual air fryer

100 Online Recipes: Access detailed step-by-step instructions online to simplify meal prep for effortless cooking, ensuring delicious results every time

Easy Clean Up: Non-stick,dishwasher safe both drawers and accessories.You can spend less time scrubbing and more time savoring your culinary masterpieces

Levoit Tower Fan – QuietMark Certified Electric Cooling Fan – Available from Amazon with an RRP of £89.99 – NOW £65.99 with Prime Day Deal (27% off)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

QuietMark Certified Ultra-Quiet: With noise levels as low as 28 dB (whisper-quiet), Advanced Sleep Mode turns off display lights and slowly adjusts the fan speed based on your stages of sleep. We care your sleep wholeheartedly

Powerful Brings Comfortable: With the upgraded powerful motor, the maximum fan speed can reach 25 feet per second, ensuring the tower fan can cool off the room and take away your stuffiness quickly

Wider Coverage: The tower fan’s optional 90° oscillation provides a wider coverage, allowing this oscillating fan to circulate the fresh air to every corner in your room

4 Modes & 5 Fan Speeds: Customize your comfort with 5 fan speeds, as well as Auto Mode (hassle-free control), Turbo Mode (rapid cooling), Advanced Sleep Mode (nighttime rest), and Normal Fan Mode (manual control)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Touch & Remote Control: The tower fan’s LED display makes information easily visible while the remote control allows you to adjust settings and cool down without getting up

Durable & Washable: The simplified maintenance of this tower fan ensures a high-quality performance for years to come. Easily remove the washable back cover and wind wheel, so you can wipe down the inside of the fan

Quick Setup: No tools required—simply snap the base pieces together and secure it to the tower fan body

Levoit Pedestal Air Circulator Fan– Available from Amazon with an RRP of £119.99 – NOW £99.99 with Prime Day Deal (17% off)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Featuring an aerodynamic wind tunnel grille with powerful Vortex Blades and an innovative tech & DC motor to achieve wind speeds of 7.5m/s and air volume 2465m³ / h

20dB Ultra-Quiet and Energy-saving: Powered with a DC motor, the noise is as low as 20dB, allowing you to hear only the fallen leaves. Eco Mode automatically adjusts speed based on the surrounding temperature to save more energy and money.

Enhanced Whole-Room Air Circulation: This innovative air circulator fan designed with Tri-Cyclonic Tech makes the floor fan at speeds up to 7.5m/s and covers distances of up to 30 m. Breathe easy and enjoy fresh air in your bedroom, living room, or office.

Omni-directional Oscillating: Levoit silent fan is equipped with horizontal 90° and vertical 120° oscillation to cover every corner of the room, it brings a natural and comfortable breeze, effectively avoiding colds caused by the direct blowing of fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Modes & 12 Fan Speeds: Customize your comfort with 12 fan speeds, as well as Eco Mode (hassle-free control), Turbo Mode (rapid cooling), Advanced Sleep Mode (nighttime rest), and Normal Mode (manual control)

Tool-free Quick Installation: Setting up this cooling fan is a breeze, twist it Into place and it's ready to use. Easily transition from pedestal (110cm) to tabletop(70cm) for personalized cooling. Provide thoughtful design for your convenience!

Touch & Remote Control: The fan’s LED display makes information easily visible while the remote control allows you to adjust settings and cool down without getting up. The Humanized magnetic remote design lets you attach it easily to the fan's back, preventing it from getting lost.

Levoit Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap LVAC-200 – Available from Amazon with an RRP of £159.99 – NOW £199.99 with Prime Day Deal (25% off)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time-Saver, Tangle-Resistant: Don't waste time untangling hair from the roller brush. Our specially designed unique 2-in-1 roller brush with rubber strips and fabric strips easily picks up long hair and pet hair without tangling the brush (certified by TUV)

Less Charging, Less Interruption: Running time 12min in Turbo mode, 30~50min in Eco mode (50min with crevice and pet hair nozzle, 30min with floor nozzle), removable battery with charging time 3~4H

Suitable for Pet/Owners Hair everywhere! Pet hairbrush cleans pet hair on furniture, 5-stage filter system with filter performance up to 99.9% (based on EN 60312-1:2017), suitable for pet owners and allergy sufferers

Good Suction Power: Thanks to the brushless motor with a speed of 100,000 rpm, the cordless vacuum cleaner sucks waste into the container at once, does not clog the pipe and maintains good suction power for a long time. Cleaning performance for hard floors 99% (certified by TUV).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lightweight & Thoughtful LED Lighting: Lightweight to clean top to bottom without straining; lies 180° flat to clean down under; features 3 LED lights to make dust visible while it works, leaving hidden dust nowhere to escape, achieving better cleaning

Complete Empty & Low Maintenance: The container's more axial design makes it easier to empty than traditional containers.98% Separation Efficiency means you don’t need to clean the filter as often

Easy to Store: You can store the vacuum cleaner on the wall with a wall-mounted bracket. Can rest it against the wall with the thoughtful anti-slip design on the back side (Note: due to certification requirements it cannot stand on its own)