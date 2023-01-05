Airbnb Leeds: This rural rental cabin under a bridge is sat beside a beautiful stream in West Yorkshire
This show-stopping countryside cabin is just a half an hour’s drive away from Leeds.
Sat beside a sparkling stream in a gorgeous countryside setting in Calderdale’s Holywell Green, this eco-conscious cabin is an ideal Airbnb for a restful weekend of walks and relaxation. The cabin is also close to several award-winning gastro pubs, and within close reach to transport links to Leeds and Manchester.
Take a tour of the one-of-a-kind cabin below, or find out more on Airbnb.
