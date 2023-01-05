News you can trust since 1890
Airbnb Leeds: This rural rental cabin under a bridge is sat beside a beautiful stream in West Yorkshire

This show-stopping countryside cabin is just a half an hour’s drive away from Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

Sat beside a sparkling stream in a gorgeous countryside setting in Calderdale’s Holywell Green, this eco-conscious cabin is an ideal Airbnb for a restful weekend of walks and relaxation. The cabin is also close to several award-winning gastro pubs, and within close reach to transport links to Leeds and Manchester.

Take a tour of the one-of-a-kind cabin below, or find out more on Airbnb.

1. Near a 17th century water mill

This compact cabin is perched at the opposite side of a stream next to an old 17th century water mill.

Photo: Airbnb

2. Access to the whole cabin

Guests have private access to the whole cabin, hot tub and a large deck area for seating and dining.

Photo: Airbnb

3. Steps down to the brook

There are steps down to the brook so visitors can dip their toes in the stream.

Photo: Airbnb

4. Sleeping area on mezzanine level

The sleeping area is accessed via a ladder, and there is enough space that guests can comfortably sit up in bed.

Photo: Airbnb

