9 of the best Leeds properties on the market for under £100,000

These are nine of the best properties for sale in Leeds for under £100,000, as advertised by Zoopla.
1. 3 bed terraced house for sale - 95,000 GBP
Ashley Terrace, Harehills, Leeds, LS9. This three bedroom through, three floors terrace is situated within close proximity of local amenities. Property agent: Manning Stainton. bit.ly/2JSIGL2
Photo: Zoopla
Copyright:
2. 2 bed flat for sale - 96,999 GBP
Pullman House, 11 Tudor Way, Beeston, Leeds, LS11. A two double bedroom upper floor apartment with central heating and double glazing. Property agent: Manning Stainton. bit.ly/2WUAe3v
Photo: Zoopla
Copyright:
3. 4 bed terraced house for sale - 85,000 GBP
Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills LS9. Ideal investmentment property. four bedroom through terraced property, close to all local shops, schools and amenities. Property agent: Hogan's Estate and Letting Agents. bit.ly/2NHnJnF
Photo: Zoopla
Copyright:
4. 3 bed terraced house for sale - 95,000 GBP
Hovingham Mount, Leeds LS8. This is a spacious three bedroom through terrace, situated on a popular street in Harehills. Property agent: Purplebricks. bit.ly/2qsjS5C
Photo: Zoopla
Copyright: