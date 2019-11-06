Houses

9 of the best Leeds properties on the market for under £100,000

If you’re looking to buy a home in the Leeds area, but have a specific budget in mind, then there are plenty of options to choose from.

By Helen Johnson
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 6:00 am
These are nine of the best properties for sale in Leeds for under £100,000, as advertised by Zoopla.

1. 3 bed terraced house for sale - 95,000 GBP

Ashley Terrace, Harehills, Leeds, LS9. This three bedroom through, three floors terrace is situated within close proximity of local amenities. Property agent: Manning Stainton. bit.ly/2JSIGL2

2. 2 bed flat for sale - 96,999 GBP

Pullman House, 11 Tudor Way, Beeston, Leeds, LS11. A two double bedroom upper floor apartment with central heating and double glazing. Property agent: Manning Stainton. bit.ly/2WUAe3v

3. 4 bed terraced house for sale - 85,000 GBP

Bellbrooke Avenue, Harehills LS9. Ideal investmentment property. four bedroom through terraced property, close to all local shops, schools and amenities. Property agent: Hogan's Estate and Letting Agents. bit.ly/2NHnJnF

4. 3 bed terraced house for sale - 95,000 GBP

Hovingham Mount, Leeds LS8. This is a spacious three bedroom through terrace, situated on a popular street in Harehills. Property agent: Purplebricks. bit.ly/2qsjS5C

