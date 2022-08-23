Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 35,000 new jobs could be created in Leeds after Leeds City Council granted a resolution to approve planning permission for a major property developer.

Earlier this month London firm McLaren Living were granted planning permission to build Beck Yard; an £85 million build-to-rent residential development in the South Bank regeneration area of Leeds city centre.

Beck Yard, designed by leading architecture company Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher, will transform a vacant, former car park site into a vibrant, residential led neighbourhood, delivering 375 build-to-rent homes, comprising a mix of apartments.

Matthew Biddle, managing director at McLaren Living, said: “We’re extremely excited to move forward with our plans for Beck Yard and to work with Leeds City Council to deliver this landmark development, providing high quality yet attainable new homes to the city of Leeds.

“It’s an excellent time to be working in the city. Leeds is one of the UK’s fastest growing cities, forecast to grow by 21% over the next ten years. It is rapidly becoming a headquarters location and the arrival of Channel 4, the planned move to the city by the BBC, along with major corporates, demonstrate a bright future.

“Beck Yard is one of two schemes we’re committed to delivering in Leeds and we anticipate receiving strong rental demand for our high-quality experience-led living.”

The development includes 30,000 sq ft of external amenity space and 7,000 sq ft of internal amenity, featuring residents’ lounges, shared workspaces, gym and events areas, with roof gardens on the first, ninth and fourteenth floors.

At ground level, plans are in place to create gardens with a rich biodiverse mix of plants to achieve net ecological benefits, while within the building a vibrant concierge area will provide a welcoming space to sit, relax and meet, which also connects to the residents’ gym.

The first floor flexible amenity space connects directly to extensively landscaped communal space, along with co-working space, a private dining area and a spinning and yoga studio, creating an integral part of residents’ experience and communal life.

Beck Yard and the wider area also have a rich industrial heritage that is set to entice budding homeowners, with the high-quality residential architecture and public realm opening up the historic Grade II listed Midland Mills, and potentially connecting directly to a neighbouring development.

The proposed designs include solar PV across the site, while the development will also have excellent sustainable links into the city centre, local amenities, and great connections to local and national transport hubs.

The proposals include around 220 cycle spaces and 46 car parking spaces, all of which have electric charging points from day one of occupation.

The South Bank area of Leeds is experiencing a £500 million regeneration initiative this year - one of the largest city centre development plans in Europe.

The transformation of the area will provide around 35,000 new jobs, 8,000 new homes and over 1.2 million sq ft of office space.