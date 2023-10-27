13 pictures of this stunning stone built end townhouse cottage for sale in Leeds with enclosed garden
This unique property with lots of kerb appeal in Oulton offers lots of room in a limited space, with an open plan kitchen and lounge and a charming enclosed garden.
Manning Stainton has listed this two bedroom stone built end terrace cottage on Leventhorpe Way in the Leeds village Oulton for £225,000.
First impressions in this property's great kerb appeal, with a small pebbled and cobbled driveway and front garden. Enter into a small entry porch before reaching the open and airy lounge, diner and kitchen with bi-folding glass doors to the rear garden. The kitchen is fitted with white units, built-in oven, hob and extractor, and a handy breakfast bar.
To the first floor is a landing, the master bedroom with build-in wardrobes, and the second bedroom. The family bathroom is also on this floor and has wash hand basin, WC and bathtub with shower over.
To the rear is a spacious enclosed garden mostly laid to lawn with a stone flagged patio seating area and a wood-built garden shed.