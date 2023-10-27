This unique property with lots of kerb appeal in Oulton offers lots of room in a limited space, with an open plan kitchen and lounge and a charming enclosed garden.

First impressions in this property's great kerb appeal, with a small pebbled and cobbled driveway and front garden. Enter into a small entry porch before reaching the open and airy lounge, diner and kitchen with bi-folding glass doors to the rear garden. The kitchen is fitted with white units, built-in oven, hob and extractor, and a handy breakfast bar.

To the first floor is a landing, the master bedroom with build-in wardrobes, and the second bedroom. The family bathroom is also on this floor and has wash hand basin, WC and bathtub with shower over.

To the rear is a spacious enclosed garden mostly laid to lawn with a stone flagged patio seating area and a wood-built garden shed.

