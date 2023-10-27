Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stunning stone built end townhouse cottage for sale in Leeds with enclosed garden

This unique property with lots of kerb appeal in Oulton offers lots of room in a limited space, with an open plan kitchen and lounge and a charming enclosed garden.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST

Manning Stainton has listed this two bedroom stone built end terrace cottage on Leventhorpe Way in the Leeds village Oulton for £225,000.

First impressions in this property's great kerb appeal, with a small pebbled and cobbled driveway and front garden. Enter into a small entry porch before reaching the open and airy lounge, diner and kitchen with bi-folding glass doors to the rear garden. The kitchen is fitted with white units, built-in oven, hob and extractor, and a handy breakfast bar.

To the first floor is a landing, the master bedroom with build-in wardrobes, and the second bedroom. The family bathroom is also on this floor and has wash hand basin, WC and bathtub with shower over.

To the rear is a spacious enclosed garden mostly laid to lawn with a stone flagged patio seating area and a wood-built garden shed.

This charming two bedroom end townhouse is on the market.

1. Front

This charming two bedroom end townhouse is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

A small entry porch takes you into this charming lounge.

2. Lounge

A small entry porch takes you into this charming lounge. Photo: Manning Stainton

The open room suits both dining tables and lounge furniture.

3. Lounge

The open room suits both dining tables and lounge furniture. Photo: Manning Stainton

The flexible room with breakfast bar has stairs to the first floor.

4. Lounge

The flexible room with breakfast bar has stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

To the front is this modern kitchen.

5. Kitchen

To the front is this modern kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen has base and wall units as well and a breakfast bar area.

6. Kitchen

The kitchen has base and wall units as well and a breakfast bar area. Photo: Manning Stainton

