Entering into the hallway, the lounge is located to the front of the property and features a large bay window and a feature fireplace. The second reception room with stripped wood flooring overlooks the rear.

The kitchen is located to the rear and is fitted with sage green units and space for a variety of freestanding appliances. It also has a door giving access to the garden.

On the first floor are two double bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with four-piece suite, while the remaining bedrooms can be found on the second floor along with a modern shower room.