The gorgeous four-bedroom home is located just minutes from Leeds’ Kirkstall Abbey, on Hesketh Avenue, and is on the market with Manning Stainton for £400,000.
Entering into the hallway, the lounge is located to the front of the property and features a large bay window and a feature fireplace. The second reception room with stripped wood flooring overlooks the rear.
The kitchen is located to the rear and is fitted with sage green units and space for a variety of freestanding appliances. It also has a door giving access to the garden.
On the first floor are two double bedrooms as well as a house bathroom with four-piece suite, while the remaining bedrooms can be found on the second floor along with a modern shower room.
The rear garden is a cosy enclosed space ideal for sunny days where one can enjoy alfresco dining while entertaining family and friends.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.