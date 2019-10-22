The 10 most viewed properties in Leeds in October according to ZOOPLA

Here are the 10 most viewed in Leeds in October according to Zoopla (in no particular order). Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson comments: “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.”:
1. Wharfedale Rise, Tingley, Nr Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF3
Semi detached bungalow, 3 bedrooms, Gas central heating, Boiler 3 years old, PVC double glazing, Part rewired 12 months ago, Plastic fascias and gutters, Good sized gardens, Detached garage, Cul-de-sac location, Popular area, close to amenities, EPC rating tbc, Inspection recommended.
Photo: zoopla
Photo: zoopla
3. York Road, Seacroft, Leeds LS14
This detached property in truly unique! Occupying a nicely sized plot and overlooking playing fields it will appeal to many. The property has been in the same family for over eighty years, has been very well maintained, and offers PVCu double-glazing and gas central heating.
Photo: zoopla
Photo: ZOOPLA
