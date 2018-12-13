Here’s how to save yourself hundreds of pounds in MOT failures

MOT failures are costing drivers in Yorkshire hundreds of pounds to fix – and get their cars back on the road.

Motorists in the county have revealed they pay an average of £213 to correct faults that have been discovered on their cars during an MOT. With the price of an MOT capped at £54.85, this means motorists whose cars fail the first time round are hit in the pocket for an extra £267.85

And the recent survey, by the Good Garage Scheme, has shown that many British drivers are clueless when it comes to making sure their cars are roadworthy. Government figures show 30 per cent of all MOT fails relate to lightbulbs, 10 per cent relate to tyres and 8.5 per cent relate to the driver’s view of the road, including issues with mirrors, wipers and washers.

But 22 per cent of drivers in Yorkshire admitted they have no idea how to test their tyre pressure and 23 per cent don’t even know how to pump their tyres up, while 45 per cent cannot change a wheel. With recent news around the increase in emission failures, this spells more bad news for UK motorists.

Philip Dugmore, technical manager at the Good Garage Scheme, said: “If drivers kept a closer eye on their cars they can avoid a hefty pay out to pass a second MOT.

“Simple things like learning how to check the oil and top it up – checking your tyre pressure regularly and making sure all your lights are working can keep your car ticking over and far more likely to pass its MOT first time round.”

35 per cent of drivers in the county said they had owned a car that failed its MOT, and 41 per cent have struggled to scrape the cash together to get their motor back on the road. 19 per cent say they do not know how to check the oil in their car – or how to top it up, while 39 per cent risk serious engine problems by not knowing how to fill up the anti-freeze or coolant in their car.

Only nine per cent of Yorkshire drivers are planning to get their cars serviced before winter sets in properly – potentially setting up a host of problems for the coldest months of the year.

Mr Dugmore said: “Simple things like checking your battery, topping up antifreeze, checking your tyres and cleaning your lamps, windscreen and washers can all help stop problems building up for your car over winter. So instead of just hoping our motors can get us through the colder months, Brits can save themselves a lot of time and money just by carrying out some simple maintenance.”