Here's all you need to know about Leeds Food & Drink Festival this weekend

Leeds Food & Drink Festival will return to Millennium Square this weekend, and its set to be a scorcher.

The free festival, which this year is being sponsored by supermarket Aldi, will see gourmet food and drink stalls battle for your tastebuds.

It is the ninth year of the event, which is run in partnership with the Yorkshire Evening Post and Leeds City Council.

Expect street food from around the world, sweet treats and even cocktails served from a vintage VW van.

When does the festival open?

Gates open at 11am on Friday.

The festival will run from 11am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11am - 6pm on Sunday.

Where is it and how can I get there?

Millennium Square is a ten minute walk from Leeds train station, walk straight up Park Row and cross the Headrow. Continue straight across Great George Street and Millennium Square is ahead.

A number of bus routes run to the Headrow nearby.

The nearest parking is at The Light car park, accessible via Great George Street. Price: £7 between 6pm - 9am.

24 hour, 7 days a week parking is available at Woodhouse Lane car park. Price: £2 for 2 hours, £4 for 3 hours, £6 for 4 hours, £7 for 12 hours.

What will the weather be like?

The festival is timed with a heatwave, with temperatures expected to reach highs of 27 degrees on Saturday.

Friday and Sunday are dry but not quite as hot, with temperatures around 21 degrees.

How much does it cost?

The event is free, and there is no need to book tickets, just turn up.

