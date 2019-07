You could grab yourself a bargain with one of these ten properties on sale in Leeds. (Please note - some of these properties are due to be auctioned with a low reserve price) For the full listings visit here:

1. 29k - 16 Park Crescent, Armley, Leeds LS12 This one bedroom flat within a converted terrace in Armley, will appeal to the buy to let investor. The accommodation comprises modern living kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

3. 30k - Gilstead House, Kingsdale Court, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS14 One bedroom flat in Kingsdale Court.

4. 30k - 119 Upper Wortley Road, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS12 The property has accommodation over two floors and includes a living kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. The block is located approximately 2 miles east of Leeds city centre.

