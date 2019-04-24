Help the environment in Leeds challenge that can win you cash

Have your say

A challenge that every charity and organisation can and should take part in, could also win them a share of £40,000.

There is just one month left to register for Yorkshire Water’s Blockage Challenge.

By entering, Leeds’ residents can help cut the number of pipes blocked by wipes, fats and grease, clogging up the sewer network.

Leeds will compete against hot spot areas in Sheffield, Huddersfield and Wakefield, and the area with the fewest blockages by May 19 will be awarded a £40,000 community fund.

Community organisations and charities with environmental, social welfare and education projects which help spread the message can bid for grants between £100 and £5,000 from this fund.

Anti-blockage packs can be found on the website and it takes just 10 minutes to register.

Postcode areas LS8 and LS9 are particular hotspots, with blockages and internal flooding occurring up to eight times more frequently than elsewhere, causing massive problems for households, businesses and the community at large.

Yorkshire Water spends around £2.4m each year on clearing around 30,000 blockages, of which 40 per cent are caused by wet wipes.

Yorkshire Water marketing, media and campaigns manager, Aimee Linfoot, said: “Wet wipes, even so-called flushable wipes, can cause big problems.

“Wipes contain plastic which don’t break down and over time can build up and lead to whatever is flushed down the toilet coming up again.”

To help avoid blockages, never flush any kind of wipes down toilets, and avoid pouring grease, fats and oil down the sink.

For more information about the challenge, visit: https://www.yorkshirewater.com/antiblockage