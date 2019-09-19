Great British Bake Off's Kim-Joy to appear at Joy store in Leeds

Former Great British Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy Hewlett is to appear at an evening in Leeds city centre.

The Joy store, appropriately enough, is hosting 'An Evening with Kim-Joy' at Albion Street tonight.

Kim-Joy Hewlett at home near Leeds. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

Lucky ticketholders going to the the sold-out event will be treated to a baking demonstration, book signing and a complimentary goodie bag.

The Bake Off is back on television screens across the country a year after Kim-Joy was a finalist in the 2018 series on Channel 4, which was won by Rotherham's Rahul Mandal.

Since then Kim-Joy, who lives near Leeds, has given up her work in mental health and this summer published her first cookery book, Baking with Kim-Joy: Cute and Creative Bakes to make you Smile.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post earlier this year, she said: "I can’t go out now without people recognising me, but it’s lovely. As a child I was pretty much mute at secondary school. I had a lot of social anxiety.

Kim-Joy. Picture: Gary Longbottom

"I always worry in social situations that people are going to hate me. Which is why I was nervous at first going into the Bake Off tent.

"But baking seems to attract a certain kind of person. Everyone was so warm and supportive, a lot of us keep in touch."

Kim-Joy was born in Belgium to an English father and Malaysian mother.

She moved to the outskirts of London aged nine and started baking when she went to university.

The event tonight at the Albion Street store, which promises ticketholders "how to infuse your baking with a sprinkle of glitter, a rainbow of colours and a symphony of flavours", takes place from 7.15pm.