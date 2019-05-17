Ginsters follows Greggs and launches first vegan pasty - here’s where you can buy one

Have your say

Vegan pasties and sausage rolls are taking the UK by storm recently - and Ginsters are soon set to release their own vegan alternative.

Ginsters new vegan pasty will contain a mix of vegetables and pastry, made without any eggs or dairy.

Vegan pasties and sausage rolls are taking the UK by storm recently - and Ginsters are soon set to release their own vegan alternative (Photo: Ginsters Triangle News)

Vegan option

Although Ginsters is known for its meat products, ranging from Cornish pasties to sausage rolls, this will be the first time in its 52-year history that it's created a vegan option.

Made in collaboration with Cornish Michelin star chef Chris Eden, this vegan pasty will replace the existing Moroccan Vegetable Pasty.

Ginsters Vegan Morrocan Vegetable Pasty is filled with butternut squash, chickpeas, red piquanté peppers, apricot and dates.

Ginsters new vegan pasty will contain a mix of vegetables and pastry, made without any eggs or dairy (Photo: Ginsters Triangle News)

It will also be seasoned with harissa and cumin, paprika and cayenne chermoula paste.

Where can I get the Ginsters vegan pasty?

The vegan creation goes on sale on Monday, 20 May and will be available to buy in Tesco, Asda and Morrisons for £1.60 each.

A Ginsters spokesman said: "This recipe reinvention marks Ginsters’ first step into the vegan market and reflects the enormous surge in popularity of veganism in the UK."

Greggs vegan sausage roll

Ginsters new vegan offering comes after Greggs’ recent addition to its pastry option - with the now popular vegan sausage roll.

This vegan alternative to the long-standing and much-loved Greggs sausage roll was designed to mirror some of the sausage roll’s classic features, including 96 layers of light and crisp puff pastry.

However, the Greggs vegan sausage roll is instead filled with their own bespoke Quorn filling and came after strong consumer demand, including a petition by PETA which was signed by more than 20,000 people.