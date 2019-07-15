FREE RECIPES: Crumble It with Yorkshire Wensleydale Creamery cheese

FORGET the icing on the cake...its now all about the Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese crumble on your meal.

The Wensleydale Creamery is celebrating the versatility of its Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese by showcasing how to ‘Crumble It’ on a range of mouth-watering dishes.

There are four great Yorkshire Wensleydale Crumble It recipes to try - Chargrilled Summer Greens, Watermelon & Beetroot Salad, Chicken & Summer Beet Salad and

Apple Chutney & Spinach Tartlet.

Yorkshire Wensleydale - championed by animated characters Wallace and Gromit - has a unique crumbly texture and doesn’t melt like other cheese when cooked. It retains its texture and flavour, lending itself to adding a special touch to meals.

Yorkshire Wensleydale, Watermelon & Beetroot Salad

It can be crumbled onto a summer salad, a delicious tart or a host of special occasions.

Wensleydale Creamery is encouraging cheese lovers to experiment and tell them how they crumble it in the kitchen.

To give inspiration they have produced a series of videos and online recipes on how to make special meal occasions even more special with a crumble of Yorkshire Wensleydale.

Wensleydale Creamery

Yorkshire chef consultant Steph Moon is firmly in the Crumble It fan club - crumbling Yorkshire Wensleydale into a range of dishes and has designed the selection of delicious summer recipes to share.

“The Wensleydale Creamery is not only a great brand full of wonderful people but the product they produce is truly incredible and I’m a real fan,” explains Steph.

“The taste, the texture, the creamy, crumbliness of its Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese works amazing well in so many dishes.”



Steph added: “I love the idea of the ‘Crumble It’ campaign - Yorkshire Wensleydale is a wonderful product and a crumbling of this wonderful cheese can elevate a whole host of dishes to something extra special.

David Hartley, MD at the Wensleydale Creamery, said: “It’s taken years of dedication and devotion to achieve the perfect, melt in the mouth creamy crumbliness bespoke to Yorkshire Wensleydale.

David Hartley, MD at the Wensleydale Creamery

"The local milk and our unique cheese-making starter cultures, combined with traditional cheese-making methods, gives it that distinctive crumble that no other cheese-maker can replicate quite like the Wensleydale Creamery.”

Creamy, crumbly and full of flavour…The Wensleydale Creamery, located at Hawes in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, has been handcrafting delicious Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese for generations.

This classic cheese is steeped in history and years of knowledge, skill and craftsmanship, passed down through generations of expert cheese-makers that is now widely celebrated.



Achieving the perfect crumble requires a closely guarded, time-honoured recipe that only a privileged few get their hands on.



Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese-making origins date as far back as 1150 when French Cistercian monks settled in the Dales. While this marked the beginning of our much-loved crumbly cheese, it is the farmer’s wives we have to thank for safeguarding this precious recipe until the first Creamery was built in Hawes in 1897.



From here on, farmers have been integral to achieving the perfect flavour and texture combination of creamy and crumbly Yorkshire Wensleydale with the most important of ingredients - milk sourced from local farms in the Dales.



Whether in pride of place on a cheeseboard or sliced on top of fruitcake, this much-loved cheese has been enjoyed for generations.



However, it’s within favourite dishes where the crumbly texture and creamy taste of Yorkshire Wensleydale really speaks for itself.



Chicken & Summer Beet Salad with Yorkshire Wensleydale & Cranberries