Formerly homeless people in Leeds learning to be life-savers

A group of formerly homeless people who now live and work at Emmaus Leeds have completed an emergency first aid course to gain vital life-saving skills that they can use in their own communities.

The Level 2 Award in Emergency First Aid at Work training was attended by six companions – formerly homeless people who live and work at the charity – as well as six members of staff.

The training course covered CPR, bandaging of hands, arms and head for stress injuries and wounds, as well as the identification of first aid procedures for someone who has had a heart attack, stroke or is in shock.

Trainees also learned what to do if someone goes into anaphylactic shock and how to use a defibrillator.

Richard Bastow, one of the trainees, said: “The training was a good experience and I gained a lot from it. First aid is something everyone should have knowledge of because you never know when you may be called upon to help someone in need.”

Joanne Stafford, projects and events leader at Emmaus Leeds, said: “It’s sad to think about, but we work with a large number of people from chaotic backgrounds, many are also at an age most susceptible to health issues such as heart attacks and strokes.

“Since I’ve worked at Emmaus, I’ve seen people experience heart attacks, and if it wasn’t for quick action by one of our drivers, at least one may not have survived. When I lead groups on fundraising walks, I want to be prepared to administer first aid confidently, even though I hope I never have to.”

The charity supports 26 formerly homeless people by providing a stable home and work.