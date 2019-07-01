Food, art and music to be hosted under disused railway arches in Leeds

A former industrial site on the outskirts of the city centre is going to be a new venue for food and drink events, markets, arts and music.

CEG, the developer behind plans to revamp the South Bank area of Leeds, has applied for planning permission to create a temporary events space at the Globe Arches on Globe Road.

It wants to host up to 12 events per calendar year, some of which can last as long as five days, with a maximum of 60 event days per calendar year and with no more than 500 people at each session.

While the type of events have yet to be agreed, it is anticipated that they will be along the lines of food and drink events, seasonal markets, live music, art and other exhibitions, performing arts and leisure activities.

CEG says it is to bridge the gap between now and the re-development of the South Bank being completed, raise awareness of the site and encourage people to visit while and after re-development works take place.

A spokesman for the firm said: "CEG is fully committed to bring forward a mixed use scheme on the wider CEG: South Bank site and enabling works are already underway. Prior to the delivery of this scheme it is proposed that parts of the site will be used for temporary events.

"This allows CEG to create a meanwhile destination in an underused part of Leeds creating a community prior and during the transformation helping to build a 24-hour place to live, work and play. This will assist in raising the profile of the site and generate active uses which will encourage people to visit the area whilst the mixed-use scheme is progressed."

CEG already has temporary planning permission for other parts of the South Bank regeneration area after having been granted it in October and it is thought that this will operate in the same way.

Prior to each event, relevant technical information will be provided to the council to confirm the operational plan and effects of each event, also required by the licencing process, and for each event it is proposed that documents setting out relevant information (e.g. Noise Management and Transport/Access Plans) will be submitted to Leeds City Council.