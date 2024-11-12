10 of the top places in Yorkshire to visit for fish and chips - and the must-try chippies in each area

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 12th Nov 2024, 13:27 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 13:37 BST

Your complete guide 🐟🍟

Yorkshire is packed full of beautiful places visit with many historical landmarks and scenery to enjoy.

When it comes to food, the region is also a fantastic spot for a traditional meal of fish and chips, boasting popular and award-winning chippies along the coast and even further inland.

If you’re planning a winter staycation or day trip this festive season, and want to tie in a brilliant chippy tea, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 of the best places in Yorkshire to visit for fish and chips, and the must-visit establishments in each area.

A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit.

A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit.

With sandy bay beaches and wonderful family attractions, Scarborough has many fantastic chippies to choose from - including North Bay Fisheries in Columbus Ravine and the Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough, the town's top-rated chippy on Tripadvisor.

With sandy bay beaches and wonderful family attractions, Scarborough has many fantastic chippies to choose from - including North Bay Fisheries in Columbus Ravine and the Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough, the town's top-rated chippy on Tripadvisor.

Hornsea is another beautiful seaside town with a rich history. It also has plenty of amazing fish and chip shops to visit including the award-winning Whiteheads Fish and Chips, on The Greenway, which won a Fish and Chip Award 2024. Another great spot is Lily’s Fish and Chips in Newbegin, which is highly rated on Google.

Hornsea is another beautiful seaside town with a rich history. It also has plenty of amazing fish and chip shops to visit including the award-winning Whiteheads Fish and Chips, on The Greenway, which won a Fish and Chip Award 2024. Another great spot is Lily's Fish and Chips in Newbegin, which is highly rated on Google.

Flamborough is a scenic village in Yorkshire with the prominent coastal feature of Flamborough Head. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy a delicious meal of fish and chips, from the award-winning chippy Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough and to traditional pub The Seabirds Inn, known for its fresh seafood.

Flamborough is a scenic village in Yorkshire with the prominent coastal feature of Flamborough Head. It's a fantastic place to enjoy a delicious meal of fish and chips, from the award-winning chippy Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough and to traditional pub The Seabirds Inn, known for its fresh seafood.

York is one of the most popular Yorkshire areas to visit due to its natural beauty, historical landmarks and delicious places to enjoy a meal. For those on the search for the perfect chippy, York is home to highly-rated fish and chip shops including The Fisherman’s Wife in Ebor Street and Bish ‘n’ Chips on Bishopthorpe.

York is one of the most popular Yorkshire areas to visit due to its natural beauty, historical landmarks and delicious places to enjoy a meal. For those on the search for the perfect chippy, York is home to highly-rated fish and chip shops including The Fisherman's Wife in Ebor Street and Bish 'n' Chips on Bishopthorpe.

Coming in at second place in the Time Out list of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024, Hull is also a fantastic area for fish and chips, with highlights including Kingfisher Fish & Chips on Endike Lane, which boasts a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, and Regal Fisheries on Hessle Road.

Coming in at second place in the Time Out list of the best places to visit in the UK in 2024, Hull is also a fantastic area for fish and chips, with highlights including Kingfisher Fish & Chips on Endike Lane, which boasts a five-star rating on Tripadvisor, and Regal Fisheries on Hessle Road.

