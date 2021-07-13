Yoh Burger opens in Leeds - offering build your own burgers, wraps, salad boxes and shakes

Founded in 2018, the south Yorkshire-based diner has enjoyed success with its ‘Build YOH® Own’ concept.

There are already branches in Huddersfield, Rotherham and Wakefield, with Bradford also on the way.

The Leeds Yoh Burger is based in Dolly Lane, near St James' Hospital.

According to their website, Yoh Burger was "born out of frustration by the founders bored of the local food offering of fried chicken and sandwich shops - they decided to plan their dream of fresh nutritious food, with a tempting selection of fresh salads, own brand sauces and desserts to make you smile."

Yoh Burger employ their own in-store butchers, buying meat directly from the farm to their in-store butchery.

Their chicken is marinated for for 24 hours in their secret recipe.

Items on the menu at Leeds Yoh Burger include the 10x challenge beef burger - made up of ten patties - the 24K gold wagyu beef burger and the Dr Cheese chicken burger.

There are also veggie burgers, wraps, pizzas, rice boxes, salad boxes and shakes and a large range of desserts on the menu.

