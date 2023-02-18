News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wine bars in Leeds: 7 of the best rated wine bars in the city to enjoy on National Drink Wine Day

Here are some of the best rated wine bars in Leeds.

By Abi Whistance
2 minutes ago

February 18 is observed annually as National Drink Wine Day, with plenty of spots in Leeds offering a delicious drink or two to celebrate the occasion this weekend. Here are seven of the best rated wine bars in Leeds, according to reviews left on Google.

1. Veeno

Veeno is a chain of wine bars, with the Leeds spot located on Wellington Place. The wine is sourced from a family vineyard in Sicily, with the bars also serving tasty food and delicious cocktails. Visitors said: "Brilliant place to get wine by the glass, by the bottle, cocktails and beer." It is rated 4.5 stars on Google.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Decanter

Decanter is a warm, stylish bar on Park Row offering wine, beer, cocktails and cheese-charcuterie plate duos. It is rated 4.4 stars out of five on Google, with visitors saying: "Lovely staff, nice environment and tasty wines!"

Photo: steve riding

Photo Sales

3. Lazy Lounge

This quirky wine bar on Westgate has vintage wallpaper and chesterfields, plus a grand piano tasting table. It is rated 4.4 stars out of five, with visitors saying: "Fantastic atmosphere. Works night out. The best highly recommend it."

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Eat Your Greens

Eat Your Greens is a modern eatery offering organic dishes in a light-filled space, plus a wine bar and a grocery store in the day. The bar is rated 4.8 stars on Google, and visitors said: "Beautiful food and drinks, really friendly service and great atmosphere."

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsGoogle