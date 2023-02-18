Here are some of the best rated wine bars in Leeds.
1. Veeno
Veeno is a chain of wine bars, with the Leeds spot located on Wellington Place. The wine is sourced from a family vineyard in Sicily, with the bars also serving tasty food and delicious cocktails. Visitors said: "Brilliant place to get wine by the glass, by the bottle, cocktails and beer." It is rated 4.5 stars on Google.
Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Decanter
Decanter is a warm, stylish bar on Park Row offering wine, beer, cocktails and cheese-charcuterie plate duos. It is rated 4.4 stars out of five on Google, with visitors saying: "Lovely staff, nice environment and tasty wines!"
Photo: steve riding
3. Lazy Lounge
This quirky wine bar on Westgate has vintage wallpaper and chesterfields, plus a grand piano tasting table. It is rated 4.4 stars out of five, with visitors saying: "Fantastic atmosphere. Works night out. The best highly recommend it."
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Eat Your Greens
Eat Your Greens is a modern eatery offering organic dishes in a light-filled space, plus a wine bar and a grocery store in the day. The bar is rated 4.8 stars on Google, and visitors said: "Beautiful food and drinks, really friendly service and great atmosphere."
Photo: Simon Hulme