Here are five of the best wine bars and lounges in Leeds according to ratings left on Google.

The Decanter

17 Park Row, Leeds LS1 5JQ

The Decanter is a warm, stylish bar offering wine, beer, cocktails and cheese-charcuterie plate duos.

Visitors can enjoy an intimate setting dimly-lit with vintage lamps, all whilst sipping one of the many hand-picked wines they have to offer.

Customers said: "Great place for a catch-up with friends after work, we came in for a drink but the service was so lovely we ended up staying for a few more. Will be coming back for the meat and cheese boards."

Hardy's Cocktail & Wine Lounge

52 New Briggate, Leeds LS1 6NU

Hardy's is an independent cocktail and wine lounge located in the heart of the city centre on New Briggate.

The bar offers bottomless brunch and charcuterie boards for an affordable price, with sharing platters available.

Customers said: "Went for the bottomless brunch and had a great time, service is super quick with drinks, and the cheese and meat boards went down well."

Lazy Lounge

D, Wellington St, Leeds LS1 4JY

Lazy Lounge is a quirky wine bar and bistro with vintage wallpaper and chesterfields, plus a grand piano tasting table.

The bar offers whisky and gin tasting boards, as well as a large range of hand-picked wines to try.

Visitors said: "Busy, lively and vibrant. A great place to hang out after work. Tried the whisky tasting board. It was great!"

Veeno

5 Wellington Pl, Leeds LS1 4AP

Veeno is an Italian wine bar serving wines from a family vineyard in Sicily.

The bar and restaurant also offers tasty food and delicious cocktails, why not try their signature Limoncello Spritz?

Customers said: "We were given a gift for a wine and food pairing experience. It was excellent from start to finish."

The Liquorist

5-7 Greek St, Leeds LS1 5RW

The Liquorist is a spacious bar serving cocktails, wines and pub fare in a stylish space with eclectic decor and banquettes.

They offer a bottomless supper as well as cocktail masterclasses, with tapas also available for snacking.