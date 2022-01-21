Matt first shot to fame in 2016 as a runner-up in MasterChef: The Professionals – with two-Michelin-starred judge Marcus Wareing famously describing one of Matt’s sauces as ‘one of the best he had ever tasted’.

The award winning chef is also the owner of Grön Kafe in Oakwood, and has previously earned a place in the Good Food Guide and a 2020 Michelin Plate for his former restaurant The Foundry.

Last night Leeds chef Matt Healy made an appearance on Channel 5's Our Great Yorkshire Life alongside journalist Christa Ackroyd.

The pair visited the York Minster to inspect the restorations that are ongoing, as well stopping by in Horsforth to take a look at Healy's most recent culinary project.

The Leeds born chef wowed viewers with an insight into the creation of his new bar and restaurant The Forde, showing the process of planning the grand opening alongside his engineer partner Holly.

Healy unveiled The Forde, located on Town Street, at the end of last year, welcoming hungry customers to a restaurant offering brunch, charcuterie, local cheese, small plates and fine wines.

The restaurant is open from 8am to 4pm.

A message on The Forde's website says: "Matt has had the pleasure of working alongside some of the hospitality industry’s finest, some of whom will form part of the Forde team; bringing Michelin star service to Horsforth.

"Come alone and bring your laptop, where you can work alongside us using our free WiFi. We will make sure you're kept topped up with outstanding breakfast and superb coffee.

"Come with family for a spot of lunch and some afternoon cocktails.

"Or come with friends for a selection of supreme small plates, Yorkshire meats, cheeses and an outstanding selection of fine wines from around the world."