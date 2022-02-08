Pancake Day is less than a month away, with Shrove Tuesday fanatics at the ready with their frying pans and batter in hand.

This year the holiday falls on Tuesday 1 March, two weeks later than last year's Shrove Tuesday on 16 February.

This year Easter is on Sunday 17 April, meaning that Shrove Tuesday is on Tuesday 1 March. Pictured is Freya at Little People Nursery's 2020 Pancake Day celebrations. Photo: John Clifton

Here is everything you need to know about Shrove Tuesday and why we eat pancakes.

Why does Pancake Day change each year?

Pancake Day changes each year as Shrove Tuesday needs to fall 47 days before Easter Sunday.

Shrove Tuesday is directly before Ash Wednesday, known as the start of Lent, which marks a period of abstinence where Christians and non-religious folk alike give up things they love for 40 days - such as chocolate, TV or sweets.

What does Shrove Tuesday celebrate?

With only one day left before giving up treats, Shrove Tuesday allows people to gorge on their favourite foods before Ash Wednesday.

In France the date has become known as Mardi Gras, translated as Fat Tuesday, for this very reason.

What is Lent?

Lent is a tradition in Christianity that requires people to give up luxuries for 40 days.

It is meant to commemorate the 40 days Jesus spent fasting in the desert where he endured temptation by Satan.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of lent as is intended to act as a reminder of human mortality and the need for reconciliation with God.

Why do we eat pancakes?

Lent used to represent a time where people would enjoy simpler ingredients and give up things like sweet, rich and dairy ones.

The day before Ash Wednesday was therefore the ideal time to make pancakes as a way to use up eggs, milk and sugar that would be given up during Lent.